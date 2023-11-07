Afrobeat artist and songwriter, Peruzzi, has firmly denied rumors suggesting that he was the creative force behind one of Burna Boy’s songs during an exchange with a follower on social media.

The follower had asserted that Burna Boy’s popular song was actually penned by Peruzzi and criticized Burna Boy for supposedly relying on numerous songwriters, while Burna Boy’s fans praised him for his lyrical abilities, referring to themselves as “lost children.”

Additionally, the follower warned that Peruzzi might cease to write for Burna Boy.In response, Peruzzi unequivocally refuted the rumor, emphasizing that he should not be credited for something he didn’t do.

This effectively dispelled the speculations surrounding his involvement in writing the song for Burna Boy.

SEE POST BELOW;