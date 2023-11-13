Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, highlighted the performances of three Chelsea players – Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher, and Cole Palmer – after their intense 4-4 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

The match at Stamford Bridge saw goals from various contributors, including Sterling, Palmer, and Gallagher for City.

During the post-match press conference, Guardiola praised the ability of Sterling, Palmer, and Gallagher to exploit opportunities and run at opponents, stating, “When you pass the ball to Raheem, Cole, or Gallagher and they can run, you defend in the box.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced in the first half, Guardiola mentioned halftime adjustments that contributed to their improved performance in the second half.

Despite the draw, Manchester City maintains their position at the top of the Premier League table with 28 points from 12 games, holding a one-point lead over Liverpool in second place and Arsenal in third.