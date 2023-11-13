Brighton manager, Roberto De Zerbi, expressed dissatisfaction with the referees in the Premier League, stating that he does not like 80% of them.

This comes in the aftermath of Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, where the manager’s frustration was evident.

De Zerbi’s comments follow a recent trend of managers criticizing refereeing decisions, notably Arsenal’s boss last week, who labeled a decision against his team as “embarrassing” and a “disgrace.”

In the match against Sheffield United, Brighton’s Mahmoud Dahoud received a straight red card for a challenging tackle on Ben Osborn. While De Zerbi acknowledged Dahoud’s deserving punishment, his animated presence throughout the game earned him a yellow card.

After the match, the Brighton manager candidly stated, “I am honest and clear. I don’t like 80 per cent of England’s referees.”