Former Chelsea player, Chris Sutton, has shared his predictions for the upcoming Premier League match-day 12 fixtures taking place this weekend.
Notable clashes include Chelsea facing Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, while Arsenal hosts Burnley at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Manchester United is set to host Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday, and Liverpool will take on Brentford at Anfield on Sunday. Sutton’s predictions, as reported by BBC Sport, are as follows:
- Wolves 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester United 2-1 Luton Town
- Arsenal 3-0 Burnley
- Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton
- Bournemouth 1-2 Newcastle United
- Aston Villa 2-0 Fulham
- Brighton 3-0 Sheffield United
- West Ham United 2-1 Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool 3-1 Brentford
- Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City.
We can only wait and see if his prediction will come to pass or not.
Discussion about this post