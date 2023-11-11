Former Chelsea player, Chris Sutton, has shared his predictions for the upcoming Premier League match-day 12 fixtures taking place this weekend.

Notable clashes include Chelsea facing Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, while Arsenal hosts Burnley at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester United is set to host Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday, and Liverpool will take on Brentford at Anfield on Sunday. Sutton’s predictions, as reported by BBC Sport, are as follows:

Wolves 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United 2-1 Luton Town

Arsenal 3-0 Burnley

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Bournemouth 1-2 Newcastle United

Aston Villa 2-0 Fulham

Brighton 3-0 Sheffield United

West Ham United 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Liverpool 3-1 Brentford

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City.

We can only wait and see if his prediction will come to pass or not.