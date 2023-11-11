Amid Manchester United’s turbulent season, manager Erik ten Hag has identified four key players whom he expects to step up and guide the team through the current crisis.

The Red Devils are on the verge of Champions League elimination following a recent 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen, coupled with five losses in 11 Premier League fixtures, placing them eighth in the league.

Ten Hag is banking on senior players such as Andre Onana, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes to showcase leadership during these challenging times.

In a press conference, Ten Hag emphasized the need for characters like Onana and McTominay, who have demonstrated leadership in crucial moments, to play pivotal roles.

With influential players like Casemiro and Licha Martinez unavailable, the manager urged others to step up and fill the void.