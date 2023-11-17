Bambam, a former housemate on Big Brother Naija Double Wahala, has taken to social media to school media personality Daddy Freeze following his recent statement criticizing God.

Freeze had sparked outrage after listing several reasons why he could no longer serve God, including God’s failure to resurrect musician Mohbad, God’s inaction in the face of suffering children, and God’s inability to prevent election rigging.

Bambam, in her response, reminded Daddy Freeze that God is a spirit and requires a physical vessel to carry out His will on Earth. She explained that Christians often fail to provide this vessel by being too preoccupied with their own affairs rather than partnering with God to bring about positive change.

She urged Freeze to stop blaming God for the world’s problems and instead take responsibility for his own role in making the world a better place.

“Go back to your Maker and ask him why you’re truly here,” Bambam advised. “This will fill that aching void you can’t explain. It’s beyond the life we currently live.”

See her full message below;

