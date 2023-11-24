Fans of Zinoleesky, the famous Afrobeat singer, are concerned about his health after seeing photos of him looking pale and malnourished.

Following the death of his colleague, Mohbad, Zino left Naira Marley’s record label, eliciting reactions from fans who speculated that he was subjected to various forms of abuse.

However, a series of photos circulating on social media show the ex-Marlian Records signee looking troubled and sick.

While fans debated his condition, Olamide Baron, a show promoter who took pictures with him, confirmed that the photos were taken in March 2023.

Instead of the statement serving as an assurance, it further confirmed fans’ concern for Zinoleesky as many hope for his recovery soonest.

See reactions below:

olamidebaron wrote: “We took this picture in March 2023.”

__funkygold said: “Omo! See as he come be like the PATIENT DOG 🥹💔.”

jewelbaby500 penned: “The distance between the neck and the head lo far 😢 from Lagos to Ibadan.”

zinodict___ penned: “Photo since March na new photo? Omo i no know say una against zino like this o😂😂 anyways kosi fila… see y’all in few days😂.”

sabitalk1 penned: “This is what happens when you know that you’re not alright but still want to prove stubborn 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

ble_ssing_sunday said: “Say no to drugs & Marlian records❌ Zino needs hel