Israel Afeare, better known as Israel DMW, Davido’s logistics manager, has continued to tarnish the name of his estranged wife, Sheila, by sharing a receipt for a $400k cash gift sent to her mother.

Israel linked the problems they are currently facing to Sheila’s mother’s lack of contentment in a new statement detailing the source of their marital discord.

He wrote in one of his posts, “Her Calabar mother is the most wicked and heartless woman; every man should avoid her as a mother-in-law. There is nothing I didn’t do to please this woman; she’s a pure fake deaconess.”

He went ahead to show an image detailing information about the money he sent to her account from his personal bank, First Bank.

