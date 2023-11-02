In the wake of a raid and the subsequent arrest of more than 60 individuals residing in the school hostels, students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) have organized a trending ‘I am not’ challenge involving officers from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the late hours of November 1st, EFCC officers conducted an operation on the university’s premises, resulting in the arrest of numerous students.

During the ensuing protests, which extended from the school to the EFCC’s office, some students took the opportunity to participate in a viral challenge.

In the trending video, OAU students can be seen engaging in the ‘I am not the shooter’ challenge with EFCC personnel.

They stood in front of the camera, one by one, affirming that they were not the shooters, only to conclude by pointing at the EFCC officers as the shooters.

The video has gained significant attention and sparked mixed reactions. Some viewed it as irresponsible given the seriousness of the situation, while others saw it as a form of stress relief.

