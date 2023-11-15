Popular Nightlife King, Yhemo Lee and his new lover unfollow one other on Instagram just 5 months after getting matching tattoos to enhance their relationship.

After his ex-girlfriend, Thayour B, accused him of infidelity, the singer found love again in the arms of another woman.

He and his new girlfriend left many drooling when they were seen having matching tattoos to symbolise their mutual adoration and affection.

See netizens reactions below:

that_toxic-gurl remarked: “Love in 02 arena 😂laugh wan wound me 😂😂”

sebator_rfg said: “Lmao u will learn the hard way I move 😂😂😂”

poshest_hope wrote: “Why all yhemo lee babes Dey ch£at!? Abi him kini isn’t working well? Tor”

lyrics_dmw opined: “I Dey suspect say this yemolee no sabi knack maybe na why dem Dey cheat on am”

However, the couple’s relationship appears to have taken a bad turn, as an Instagram search revealed that they have unfollowed one other.