A man shared a heartwarming story about how a N1000 gift from his girlfriend early in their relationship convinced him that she was the one for him.

The man, identified as @jon_d_doe on X, recounted that his then-girlfriend offered him the money during their school days so he could travel to his village and purchase food supplies.

This act of kindness, which occurred just two weeks into their relationship, made him realize that she was someone he could count on.

Years later, now happily married, the man reminded his wife of the incident.

While she playfully pretended not to remember, her smile betrayed her feigned nonchalance.

“I made up my mind to marry my wife when she gave me 1k in school so that I could travel to my village to get some food stuff.

“This was like 2 weeks after we started dating. I told her this for the first time yesterday & she acted like she didn’t remember. But she was smiling,” he wrote.

