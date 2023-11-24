A viral video depicted a Nigerian mother confronting her daughter after discovering a revealing photo of her on social media.

The mother expressed dismay over her daughter’s near-naked photo posted online and questioned her daughter’s decision to share it publicly.

The daughter defended herself, explaining that the picture was taken at the beach and it was normal attire for such a setting.

However, the mother insisted that even though it was appropriate for the beach, it shouldn’t have been posted for everyone to see.

Despite her mother’s concerns, the daughter remained unperturbed, asserting that there was nothing wrong with the bikini photo and that her male friend who took the picture had no issue with her posting it online.

