Popular Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul has revealed that she was the voice behind Psquare’s 2005 hit song, ‘Story’.

According to Helen, she did the famous, ‘Uncle please tell us a story’ voiceover for the song.

She said she was a receptionist at the time and that she got the gig after the children who were meant to do the voiceover failed to show up.

In her words:

“At the beginning, I didn’t know P Square. I didn’t even know they were going to blow. They came to the studio, and they wanted to record their songs. I think they were expecting some children to come and got disappointed. So, Ayoadeife said, “We have somebody who can do this voice, and this person can do all the range children.

“I didn’t know what range was, but I was just very good at imitating voices to date. I was a receptionist then, and when they told them, they agreed. And the guy just said, Helen, ‘You will work in the nights, but we’re not paying much. I said, I don’t care; just buy me a ‘soft drink’, because I loved it at the time.

“So they gave me the job, and I did the voicing of the children in the song. So they merged all the different children. So it sounded full. When the song started reigning, I didn’t even know what it was to put your name on a song; I didn’t fight for it.”