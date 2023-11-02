Renowned Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has spoken about herself hours after she rocked her baby bump in the public.

It would be recalled that ‘Ijakumo’ movie star was captured with her bump while having a moment with popular real estate manager, Ololade Valentina Abuta.

The video that captured the duo, sent tongues wagging about the glow of the “Alakada” actress.

Some minutes ago, the mother of one spoke about how she is worthy of her dreams and goal, at the same time building anticipation for her new movie, Malika.

“I am worthy of my dreams and goals. #Malaikathemovie is coming.”

The photos garnered reactions from colleagues such as Nkechi Blessing, Uche Ogbodo, Juliet Ibrahim, Bukola Arugba, among others.