Ace Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has sparked a debate online as she flaunts her growing babybump at an event she attended with her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The box office Queen was captured in a video displaying her baby bump during an intimate encounter with the popular real estate manager, Ololade Valentina Abuta.

This is coming after the mother of one during an interview with renowned media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in December 2022 confirms to the public that she had a miscarriage.

Earlier today November 1st 2023, the ‘Alakada’ actress and husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi shared a photo on Instagram to celebrate the new month.

The beautiful couple melt hearts in all black outfit which was worn to the event in the viral video.

Watch the video below: