Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has expressed her stance on relationship, emphasizing that she cannot date a man that is not financially up to her standard.

The brand influencer while speaking about the significance of financial compatibility in a relationship, claims that being financially independent and successful herself, she seeks a partner who matches her financial prowess and can provide mutual support.

She stressed importance of a potential partner adding value to her life, both personally and professionally.

In her words;

“If you’re not adding any value to my life, we can’t be friends, talk less of a relationship. You have to support me in one way or the other. I post my business, you support, you patronize me, and I support you too.”