Popular Instagram influencer Enioluwa in a recent post online revealed that Afrobeats star, Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi usually gives him depression.

Enioluwa, who shared a video of Adekunle Gold and Simi singing their hit song together, claimed the duo should take it easy on the single people.

According to the influencer, AG Baby and Simi are known for their healthy relationship, which includes singing, dancing, and surprise each other on stage, which oppresses others who are not in a relationship.

Speaking up his mind, Enioluwa states that he has been constantly oppressed by the love between Adekunle Gold and Simi and would have to report them to God.

Enioluwa further added that he is jealous of Adekunle Gold and Simi’s relationship and questions God on why he is yet to find his own soul mate.

Comparing himself to a non-living thing, Enioluwa wrote; “am I am Iroko tree in Ikorodu.”

Watch the video below: