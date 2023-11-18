Nollywood actress and reality star, Cindy Okafor says she has never been in a situation where she could not cope after a man left her.

Cindy stated that it is only if the man had bought a house for her and then ended the relationship that she would not be able to survive without him.

The former Big Brother star stated this in an interview with Saturday Beats, adding that she’s never regretted parting ways with anyone in her life.

She said; “Perhaps, if a man buys me a house and he decides to leave me, I might not be able to do without him. There is no way I will say I cannot cope with a man’s exit from my life.”

When asked if she believes men do better than women in the industry, she said; “I don’t believe that men do better than women, but it is a male dominated industry.

“However, women are breaking grounds in the industry. I think it is just a matter of perception. The women in the entertainment industry are achieving great things.”