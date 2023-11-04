Seasoned Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has explained why he responded with “Who is that?” when asked about his ex-girlfriend, Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari.

According to the Nollywood bad boy, entertain conversations about his previous relationship with Nadia Buari is disrespectful to both of their current partners.

“Which husband or wife wants to hear about their partner’s ex?” he asked on Starr FM’s Starr Drive with Foster Agor.

Jim Iyke claimed that the interview with media personality Toke Makinwa where he was asked questions about Nadia Buari, so in order not to answer, he replied the host with the “Who is that?” response,

“I didn’t want to offend a married woman with four children, so it was better to leave the past in the past.” “I must respect both my current partner and Nadia’s husband.”