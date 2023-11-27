Winner of Big Brother Naija All Stars, Ilebaye Odiniya, better known as Ilebaye, has said she is having a hard time coping with her newfound fame.

Ilebaye said that she does not know how to handle the pressure that comes with being famous.

She however, noted that fame has given her a family and brought many opportunities to her.

She said:

“I don’t really know how to handle the pressure that comes with fame. Before I went into the BBN house, I told myself that l had to be mentally ready for everything that would come.

“I just have to keep things on the low and be able to adapt to whatever comes my way. Besides, I see anything that comes my way as what is expected. It is left for me to overlook things, including clashes and backbiting, and just focus on my future.”

“Fame has done some things for me. It has given me a family; I have a lot of fans. There are many people who love me for who I am. It has brought me good luck and so many opportunities. It has basically made me the star I am today.”