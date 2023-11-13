Popular Nigerian gospel artist, Moses Bliss has prayed to God for a wife after being criticized for being knelt to by the bride of another man during her wedding.

The music star made headlines last week following a controversial scene that happens at the wedding of the popular Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa, where she knelt before him right in the presence of her husband.

Days following the online hysteria, Moses Bliss while sharing images of himself looking dapper dressed and ready for a wedding, prayed for God to bless him with a wife as he already has a suit to attend the wedding with.

Sharing the photos, he wrote:

“Lord I have suit. Please bring the bride.”

The singer stated clearly that he is not married and has never been married before, after rumors began to make the rounds that he has a wife and a son.

See photos below: