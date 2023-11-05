Chukwuemeka Christopher, a first-class graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, expressed his disbelief after obtaining a financial incentive of only N20,000 for his outstanding academic achievements.

Christopher, who graduated from the Department of Mathematics with an outstanding Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.86/5, resorted to Twitter to vent his dissatisfaction.

Christopher’s tweet, which included a photo of the meager prize check he received from the university, has gone viral, amassing over 10,000 likes and 3,000 retweets, along with hundreds of comments from sympathetic Nigerians who joined in his critique of the country’s education system.

He wrote;

“So, just clocked that I graduated as the best student in my department and the faculty with a CGPA of 4.86/5. And for this feat, I was awarded a whopping sum of #20k. That is less than $20. Yes, you read that right. Twenty dollars.”

“In all seriousness though, it’s not about the money; it’s about the knowledge, experiences, and memories gained during this journey. So here’s to all the broke but brilliant graduates out there! Let’s keep our dreams big and our wallets tiny,” he added.

See post below;