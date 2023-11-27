Veteran Nigerian singer and actor, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has opened up on challenges with smoking addiction.

The 73-year-old controversial activist made this known in an interview with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, stating he does not drink alcohol.

Charly Boy said he takes good care of his health and often visits the gym to stay fit, noting that his parents and grandparents lived long.

He admitted that he takes a bit of alcoholic wine but maintained that he is not a heavy drinker.

Charly Boy said he has also been trying to quit smoking but often found himself struggling with the addiction, adding that the longest time he stayed away from smoking was about seven years.

He said:

“I was lucky enough to form the habit of always going to the gym and looking after my physical wellbeing. You know, people in the [entertainment] industry, a lot of things are speculated about them. But I don’t drink. I’ve never drank [alcohol] in my life. Except you add small wine to it sometimes when I feel like socialising [laughs].

“I’m trying to give up my nicotine [smoking] habit. Because it’s really not good for me. The longest I’ve abstained, I think was about seven years. I’ve been having battles with it back and forth. I quit sometimes, I come back.”