Deji, a BBNaija reality star, claims that two of his perfumes were stolen in Biggie’s house during the 2022 edition.

Deji Morafa once competed in the BBNaija Season 7 ‘Level Up’ edition.

He stated that he is still trying to come to grasps with the fact that two of his expensive perfumes were stolen.

He listed them out to be “Blessed Barska” by Initio and “Promise” by Frederic Malle.

Deji begged whichever housemate had stolen it to return it back to him.

He wrote:

“Still can’t believe I had 2 of my Pertumes stolen in big brother’s house; Blessed Baraka by Initio and Promise by Frederic Malle. Return am if na you move am”

sari_of_the_most_high reacted: “Na now you realize say the perfume Dey miss ?? Ndi ara”

i_am_tinah wrote: “Imagine abeg make una return Deji’s perfume nah today e pain him”

jahdy said: “Anything for clout”

lichasmallz wrote: “Since when, pls if you want to trend, look for a better ways to go about it”

See his post below: