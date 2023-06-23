Following their turbulent reunion episode, former Big Brother Naija “Level Up” housemate Deji Morafa officially apologized to his romantic interest, Chichi.

The apology follows Chichi’s disclosure of the unfair treatment she received during their relationship, which ultimately caused their breakup.

Chichi boldly revealed details of the abuse she endured while dating Deji during the reunion event.

She revealed that despite his public vows of love, he had a different story to tell when they were alone.

Deji, according to Chichi, used her past experiences to make her feel guilty during their disputes, which made her doubt herself and even consider counseling.

Deji first refuted all of Chichi’s accusations against him, saying that he had already made it clear to her that he wasn’t looking for a long-term commitment.

Deji, however, recently updated his statement and apologized for his conduct and nasty statements on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

He wrote;

“In light of the recent episode of the reunion that was just aired, I realize some of my shortcomings and I will start by tendering my heartfelt apology to you, Chichi. I acknowledge that I failed to clearly express my lack of interest in pursuing a serious relationship with you during the show and I take full responsibility for it. After the show, we made an effort to work things out, but unfortunately, we discovered that there was no chemistry between us to sustain a romantic relationship, amongst other reasons.

“In the midst of the misunderstandings, I genuinely cared for vou and showed that in the best possible way I could. I know some things might have come off hurtful along the way but that was never my intention.

“Although some statements were said about me that are untrue. However, I understand that we cannot control how people react in certain situations.

In a nutshell, I am sorry; my intention was never to lead you on or to disrespect you in anyway“

See below;