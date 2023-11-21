Doyin, a popular reality star, discusses her conversation with her mother when she lost her virginity, emphasizing the importance of parents creating an environment in which their children can open up to them.

She made this revelation on the Honest Bunch podcast, which she co-hosts with Nedu Wazobia.

Doyin opened up on telling her mother about losing her virginity and how the experience had been for her.

She noted that her mother, who hadn’t chastised or scolded her, had a daughter-mother conversation with her about it.

Doyin stressed that it is necessary for parents to create that atmosphere where their kids can speak to them about anything.

@Brodamike07 said: “I don’t think it’s a bad idea, there should be communication between parents and children regarding s.x. What I won’t take is you telling me you don’t enjoy s.x.”

@real_ekaf stated: “On behalf of Yoruba’s Parent Association

We d¥sown this werey.

We are known to be people of High Value and Good culture”

4thefreeangels remarked: “Doyin you’re right on this one.

Parents shushing their growing kids when it comes to sensitive matters like this ønly push them to the wørld to suffèr.”

@lupinikenga wrote: “Not even a g.un to my head will make me say certain things in public, where is shame please?”

