In a viral video, a lady shared her mother’s hilarious reaction after she stole her school gown.

The lady wore her mother’s gown to school without telling her mother.

When she wore it and posted it on her social media status, it quickly drew her mother’s attention, and she took to her DM to call her out.

She begged her to return the gown or else she would be forced to come and expose her at her school.

@EMMANUEL said: “No return the cloth, make she use the money she was saving for you when you were little to buy another one”

@Vin Jioke reacted: “She say she use Jesus and his siblings beg you😂😂”

@Jessy 💞🌹 said: “🤣🤣🤣

better go return her cloth before she go tell the whole village”

@omah❣️❣️❣️ wrote: “she’ll tell the whole school o😂”

@Marasings remarked: “😂😂😂😂the reverse is my case😭my mom steals my clothes instead”

