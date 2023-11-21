In a surprising turn of events concerning veteran actor Mr. Ibu, his wife has reversed her earlier claims about the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Initially accusing the AGN of neglect during her husband’s diabetes complications, she recently appeared on a podcast with Uche Maduagwu and retracted these statements, issuing an apology to the AGN.

During the candid discussion, she admitted being manipulated into making unfounded accusations and expressed remorse for any offense caused.She clarified that her intent wasn’t to discredit the AGN or its members.

She acknowledged the supportive gestures from various individuals, notably mentioning actress Kate Henshaw, who visited Mr. Ibu during his critical illness. This shift in her stance highlights a different perspective on the support Mr. Ibu received during his health crisis.

Mr. Ibu’s health challenges, especially the leg amputation due to diabetes complications, have garnered widespread public concern and support from fans and colleagues.

This recent clarification and apology shed new light on the network of support surrounding the actor during his health struggles.