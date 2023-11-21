Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates Bella Okagbue and Sheggz Olusemo have been captivating fans with their relationship, sharing beautiful and intimate moments on social media.

In a recent joint Instagram post, Bella and Sheggz showcased their stunning outfits, emphasizing their unity with the caption “Better together,” sparking admiration from fellow housemates like Boma Akpore, Saga Adeolu, Hermes, and more.

Saga Adeolu humorously teased singles, quipping, “single people are in trouble,” in response to Bella and Sheggz’s post.

Not long ago, Bella expressed her love for Sheggz on his birthday, surprising him with a heartfelt celebration and showering him with affection.

She praised him for his love, care, and selflessness, acknowledging that she’s never felt such profound love before. Despite misunderstandings from others, Bella appreciates Sheggz for being an exceptional partner.

