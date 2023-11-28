In a recent interview, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee Iye has revealed that she will never forgive Venita Akpofure, the cousin of her ex-boyfriend, Neo Akpofure.

Her decision stems from Venita’s consistently negative and hurtful behavior towards her.

Vee explained that Venita Akpofure’s toxic energy and disapproval of her relationship with Neo have caused her immense emotional distress.

According to her, the actress tried to break up her relationship with Neo.

The singer also talked about Neo’s situationship with their colleague, TolaniBaj in the All-stars house.

She said in parts: If she(Venita) apologizes, I won’t forgive her cause I am not $,t00,p d…I can’t stay around such negative energy *referring to Venita* (proceeds to ask them not to edit that part out)…we(Neo and her) couldnt work cause there was a very big obstacle(Tbaj) then and I was made to feel like I was overreacting…if I was in the house with them (Neo and

Tbaj), I would’ve lost my mind and would’ve beendisqualified…it was not dealt with the right way and alot was swept under the carpet…feels good to know I was right”

Watch the video below:

