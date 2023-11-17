Talented singer Rema addressed criticisms linking his art display at the O2 Arena to the occult, educating people about his cultural background.

After mixed reactions to his outfit and performance where he wore a mask and rode a horse, Rema defended his creativity, stating, “I work too hard to create art for you guys to give glory to the diabolical.”

In a post, he emphasized his dedication to his craft and encouraged people to understand his roots by Googling his heritage, suggesting that the colors and art showcased at the event were representative of his cultural background.

In his Instagram story he wrote;

“DAY 1 RAVERS HELP EDUCATE THE NEW RAVERS THAT I BEEN ON THIS BAT SHIT FOR A LONG TIME. Y’ALL WOULD HAVE SO MUCH CLARITY IF YOU EASILY GOOGLE WHERE I’M FROM, WHAT THE KEY COLORS OF MY HERITAGE ARE. WHAT FLIES IN THE SKIES OF BENIN EVERY EVENING ETC. AS I EVOLVE MY EXECUTION WILL EVOLVE UNAPOLOGETICALLY . PLS KNOW YOUR ARTIST. IT’S WHY I DO INTERVIEWS. AND THAT ILLUMINATI TALK IS TRASH I WORK TOO HARD TO CREATE ART FOR YOU GUYS TO GIVE THE GLORY TO SOME DIABOLICAL SHIT. DEAD IT NOW. JESUS IS KING.”

