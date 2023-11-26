Portable, a street-hop singer, offers marriage advice to the embattled Israel DMW, whose marriage has fallen apart, advising him to marry more wives to avoid disappointment from one woman.

The singer, who is currently in London for his show, took the time to give Israel some sound advice at a difficult time in his life.

According to Zazzo, he should marry many wives in order to remedy his problems.

Portable noted that that was what he did in order to avoid the disappointment that might likely come up in being in a relationship with just one woman.

He however, stressed that it is not like he is not a lover boy; he is, but he tries to spread his love amongst several women and take care of them equally.

Watch him speak…