Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking, Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter evokes strong feelings with his statement that if people had listened to his lyrics, signs from the late Mohbad could have been discerned.

In an interview, Patoranking was questioned about Nigerian music and how, in contrast to some musicians, he uses his songs to better humanity rather than living a lavish lifestyle and ignoring his people.

He responded by stressing his ties to the streets and asking listeners to read song lyrics.

He suggested, using Mohbad as an example, that if listeners had focused more intently on the lyrics, they might have picked up on clues in Mohbad’s songs.

“We would have seen signs from Mohbad if we had paid attention to the lyrics,” he said.

Concerned people descended upon the comment section in response to his remarks.

See some reactions below:

@MAYORWATT01: “This is sad we just wanna dance to beat we no too Dey listen to lyrics again facts.”

@SimonEwoh: “Make everybody rest abeg, what really matters is justice for mohbad family. Imole as found peace.”

@IamBlaccode: “Music has a way of speaking truths hidden in melodies, how may Nigerians learn to read lyrics when the beat is there to make the craze. Mohbad’s lyrics have been dropping clues all along, weaving stories of life’s ups and downs. Maybe this will make Nigerians learn to read lyrics.”

@DRDammy4: “Abegi enough of this lies, we all have been listening to oladips lyrics b4 now even some of his live chat and that he is in some deep shit but nobody cares. Na business as usual, had it been he died completely same thing would ve been said again now he survived did anybody care?”

WATCH VIDEO: