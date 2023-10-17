Nigerian singer and songwriter, Patoranking has expressed sadness over the death of his younger colleague, Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, who died last month.

During a recent interview, the ‘Abule’ crooner stated that it breaks his heart when he opens his phone and sees the 27-year-old pictures and realizes he’s not coming back. He said that he still finds it difficult to realize he is no longer alive.

He recalled sending a DM to Mohbad in April, commending his work, and receiving a response.

Patoranking stated that Mohbad did not deserve what happened to him and hopes that the late ‘Ko por Ke’ singer receives justice, which is very important to him.

He said:

“It’s so sad when you open your phone and you see Mohbad’s pictures and you come to the realization that he is not coming back again. It’s still hard to believe that he is gone. I sent him a DM in April just to commend his work and he replied me. He didn’t deserve what happened to him. Seeking Justice for him is very important and I stand by it. It is very good to pay attention to lyrics. If we had paid attention to lyrics we would have seen signs from Mohbad”.