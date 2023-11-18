Ailing media personality, Daniel Anthony popularly known as Jay Boogie cries out in pain for help as he reveals the depreciating condition of his health following recent test results.

It would be recalled that some weeks ago, the transgender underwent a Brazilian Butt Surgery(BBL) that resulted in severe complications, damaging both his kidneys.

Sharing a video of himself undergoing some checkups and taking a drip while bedridden, Jay pleaded for help fervently to survive his current state of mind.

“I’m dying y’all, please help me,” he wrote while reposting a video from his page on his Instagram story.

Captioning same video on his page, he wrote, “31/10/23 my life made a switch,I don’t even know me anymore and I’ve been through struggles battling with acute kidney injury and more

I have had a plasmapheresis yet I’m still unstable 😢 the test results states my health is deteriorating 😢 I honestly need sincere and genuine help 🙏🙏🙏.”

Watch the video below: