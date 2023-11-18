In the midst of a critical health crisis, Bobrisky has stepped into the spotlight to defend Jayboogie.

Jayboogie made headlines recently due to a troubling medical situation.

He had a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery, which resulted in serious complications affecting his kidneys.

Jayboogie is now undergoing kidney dialysis as a result of the situation.

His friends on social media recently revealed that both of his kidneys have failed and that he urgently requires a kidney transplant. This revelation has elicited both positive and negative responses.

In the midst of the debate, actress Sonia Ogiri voiced her thoughts, which were critical. Jayboogie, she implied, brought this on himself by opting for the BBL surgery. Bobrisky was quick to jump to Jayboogie’s defense.

Bobrisky took to his Instagram to address Sonia Ogiri directly. In his message, he emphasized that it’s possible to make a valid point without mentioning someone’s name, pointing out that Ogiri had specifically mentioned his name in her commentary. Bobrisky didn’t hold back, criticizing Ogiri’s write-up as lacking brilliance and urging her to improve.

“Soniaogiri do you know you can make ur valid point without mentioning my name? But if person wan chop ki for head the head must surely scratch am. Your write up ain’t brilliant at all. You need to do better next time. Love and kindness have no boundaries. I will say dis over and over again. No one deserve to d over how he or she choose to live his or her life. Regardless peopl who will stillwant to help her/him will stand up up for him/her regardless. You are only in position to control how u give ur own money not how others want to spend theirs.“