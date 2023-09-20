Nigerian influencer, Enioluwa has celebrated his close friend, Hilda Baci on her birthday today, September 20.

The stage and film director took to his Instagram story to share a beautiful photo of the celebrant.

Sharing the birthday photo, Enioluwa professed his love for Hilda Baci.

He wrote;

“@hildabaci

Happy birthday boo!

I wish you the very best

always, keep winning,

keep being a star!

Love Youuuuuuuuu!”

In another post, Eni shared a video of an emotional Hilda.

The commercial model described her as a drama girl and his newest driver.

“Happy birthday drama

girl and my newest driver!”

See below: