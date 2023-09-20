Nigerian influencer, Enioluwa has celebrated his close friend, Hilda Baci on her birthday today, September 20.
The stage and film director took to his Instagram story to share a beautiful photo of the celebrant.
Sharing the birthday photo, Enioluwa professed his love for Hilda Baci.
He wrote;
“@hildabaci
Happy birthday boo!
I wish you the very best
always, keep winning,
keep being a star!
Love Youuuuuuuuu!”
In another post, Eni shared a video of an emotional Hilda.
The commercial model described her as a drama girl and his newest driver.
“Happy birthday drama
girl and my newest driver!”
See below:
ALSO READ:“He forced me to make the apology and I fell for it” – Fancy Acholonu clears the air on her public apology to Alex Ekubo
Discussion about this post