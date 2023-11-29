Nightlife King, Yhemolee has generated mixed reactions from netizens as he pens an emotional apology to his ex girlfriend, Thayour, on her birthday following their chaotic breakup.

It would be recalled that the former lovebirds had ended their relationship earlier this year over allegations of cheating,

On her birthday, Yhemolee took to his Snap Chat page to publicly apologize for humiliating her with his words and actions.

He sincerely asked her for forgiveness for all he had done and hopes that his apology is accepted.

He wrote:

“First off it’s World T day again Nov 28, I know so

many sorries might not be enough for the humiliation

I made you face earlier this year. I embarrassed you

publicly, and it’s just right that I apologize to you as

well publicly.

You didn’t deserve to be treated as such, I have no

explanations whatsoever to justify how I treated you

but this is me telling the world how sorry I am and I

hope you genuinely find a place in your heart to

forgive me. I’m so so sorry.

Happy birthday once again.”

See the post below: