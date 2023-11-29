Popular skit creator Sabinus makes fun of Lil Frosh for going online to criticize Yhemolee after the nighttime performer beat him.

Lil Frosh recently claimed on his Instagram story that Yhemolee had slapped him for not greeting him at an event.

He continued by saying that he should take responsibility if anything were to happen to him.

Sabinus expressed his dissatisfaction with Little Frosh’s actions on his story.

He felt he should have at least responded back, instead of posting it online to a readership unable to take action.

In his words;

“This Lagos sha 😂

Person go slap you na online you go come complain

Wetin you want us to do 😂😂

Una de really accept things o !! Your fellow man 😂

You no no wear small kerosine bottle de around or oya bite and run😂😂😂”

See post here: