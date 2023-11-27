In the wake of Israel DMW and wife, Sheila Courage’s public airing of marital issues on social media, Nollywood actor Nosa Rex has stepped forward to offer words of wisdom and guidance to the couple.

Drawing from his own experiences in marriage, the movie star, who recently celebrated his own 8th wedding anniversary, emphasizes the importance of understanding, patience, and communication as cornerstones of a successful relationship.

He suggests that couples take the time to truly understand each other, and that dating before marriage can provide valuable insights into a partner’s personality and values.

Addressing Israel’s continued employment with Davido, the father of three acknowledged that maintaining a steady income is crucial for any family, and that Israel’s work with Davido is not a sign of servitude but rather a means of providing for his loved ones.

While acknowledging that marital conflicts are inevitable, Nosa Rex encourages Israel DMW and Sheila to approach their differences with a spirit of forgiveness, open communication, and a willingness to compromise.

He reminds them that every relationship experiences challenges, and that overcoming these hurdles together can strengthen the bond between partners.

