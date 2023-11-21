Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems is currently making the rounds online as some of her alleged old tweets resurfaced.

The alleged tweets of Tems from the year 2016 show the oscar-nominated singer on her Twitter timeline requesting for a man who can pound her like Cocoyam.

The ‘Free mind’ hitmaker’s old tweets has however caused a stir online with many saying that the singer used to be a “horny menace” in the past.

The tweets read; “need sum1 to poud me like cocyam”

“It’s raining and I’m so wet fok.”

“need sum hard gbila rn.”

Check out reactions trailing Tems old tweets;

@Emedymessi : Konji no get time to dey respect anybody. It can own anyone at anytime.

@Love821_ : Crazy things are happening 😭😂.

@Ada_042: I am shocked.

@hxnryyyyyy: Una go Dey post edited tweets as if it’s funny.

@Onaopepo_a : It’s edited. Not real

@Ebuteabujacars: I pity tems ex boyfriend that guy pound him energy out. We are proud you enjoyed your time 😁.

kofo_of_buj: Alcohol, Igbo Ibe making y’all miss behave….. but she’s only human sha.

_10thhokage_: These are definitely fake It’s obvious na.