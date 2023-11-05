Renowned Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, has applauded her junior colleague, Iyabo Ojo for her daughter, Priscilla’s quite special personality.

The seasoned actress had run into Priscilla at an event and the two had taken a video, which Victoria shared on her Instagram page, calling young influencer her friend’s daughter.

She praised Iyabo for raising another Queen like her, as she described Priscy as an adorable lady.

“My friend’s daughter @iyaboojofespris ….U have raised another Queen @its.priscy ….She is so adorable…Bless….”.

Taking to her comment section, Priscilla appreciated her for the love writing, “Thank you ma”.

Some of the movie star’s fans gushed over Priscilla and movie star.

Ronnie Dikko wrote, “She is beautiful

Official Doree wrote, “A Queen

Maria Ibiang wrote, “She’s beautiful

Lamehi Blue Angel wrote, “She’s so cute”.