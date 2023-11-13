BBNaija star Frodd has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Business Management.
The award was conferred on him by the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Business Development (IEBD).
This is a prestigious award that is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to their field.
Frodd is a successful businessman and entrepreneur, and he is also a role model for many young people.
Taking to his Instagram page to share the good news, Frodd shared a video of himself being awarded the honorary doctorate degree in Business Management.
The entrepreneur reintroduced himself as “DR Chukwuemeka Bellinus Okoye ( PhD )”
He wrote;
“DR CHUKWUEMEKA BELLINUS OKOYE ( PhD )
Doctor Of Philosophy in Business Management
It can only be only be GOD’s GRACE
Congratulations are due
All hail the Doc 🤪”
