BBNaija star Frodd has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Business Management.

The award was conferred on him by the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Business Development (IEBD).

This is a prestigious award that is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to their field.

Frodd is a successful businessman and entrepreneur, and he is also a role model for many young people.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the good news, Frodd shared a video of himself being awarded the honorary doctorate degree in Business Management.

The entrepreneur reintroduced himself as “DR Chukwuemeka Bellinus Okoye ( PhD )”

He wrote;

“DR CHUKWUEMEKA BELLINUS OKOYE ( PhD )

Doctor Of Philosophy in Business Management

It can only be only be GOD’s GRACE

Congratulations are due

All hail the Doc 🤪”

