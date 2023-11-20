BBNaija All-stars winner, Ilebaye has bagged an ambassdorial deal with Popular skincare brand, Beautiful Body Nigeria.

The reality star took to her Instagram page to share the good news.

Sharing a video of herself being unveiled as the latest ambassador of Beautiful Body Nigeria, Ilebaye expressed her excitement about being part of the the skincare brand family.

She wrote;

“Guess what, it’s celebration time.✨🤍

I am thrilled to be part of the @beautifulbody.ng family ✨

@Beautifulbody.ng is having their anniversary sales, also to celebrate My Bayetribe you get 30% discount on all you shop on the Nigerian store till Nov 26.”

Confirming the news, @Beautifulbody.ng wrote via it’s official Instagram page;

“We are proud to announce @ilebayeee as our New Brand Ambassador !!!

To celebrate her, Her Fans can get 30% discounton the Nigerian store till Nov 26. Done miss out .”

See Baye’s post below:

ALSO READ: “You are blessed forever. What stopped other men, will never stop you” Ekene Umenwa say powerful prayers for her husband on his birthday (Photos)