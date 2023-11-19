Popular Nigerian Nightlife enthusiast, Idowu Adeyemi better known as Yhemo Lee, has revealed that he built two houses for his mother this year alone.

He made the revelation via his Instagram story replying critics that attacked him for his recent comment about sending money to a side chic before one’s mother.

The actor had sparked controversy during a chat with Tolanibaj and Moet Abebe where he stated that before a man sends 100,000 to his mother, he has already sent his side chic about N5 million.

In reaction, Yhemo Lee lambasted Twitter users for their comments about the opinion he shared on Bad and Boujee podcast.

He wrote; “You people are just crying on Twitter who beat una? Built 2 houses for my mother alone this year. Are you not informed?

And you are there gnashing your teeth for a 25secs cutaway video from a whole 1hr 14mins podcast. Yhemolee no go seize for una mouth IJN”

See his post below:

