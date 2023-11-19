Tolanibaj, a former Big Brother Naija housemate has said that it is disrespectful for a man to ask his prospective partner about her sexual history.

The 30-year-old disc jockey, while speaking in the recent episode of the Bahd and Bouje podcast with OAP Moet Abebe said although she has a low body count, she doesn’t think asking a woman about her body count is right.

According to the reality star, she feels it is none of the intending partner’s business to know how many men she has slept with in the past.

She said:

“If a partner asks me about my exes, relationship history, I’m okay. But something I won’t answer is body count. I feel like, ‘What’s really your business?’

“My body count is not high but I still feel like it’s disrespectful to ask a woman about her body count. It’s not because I’m ashamed to say the amount, it’s just like, ‘Who do you think you’re to be asking me that kind of question?’”