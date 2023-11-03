Renowned Nollywood actress and activist, Iyabo Ojo, continues to mourn over the death of 27-year-old singer, Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known popularly as Mohbad as she reveals his final wish from her.

The promising singer passed in controversial circumstance on September 12.

Paying her tribute to Mohbad, the mother of two reveals that his last wish was to do a TikTok video with her, explaining that he had expressed this wish while in the UK.

Unfortunately, she had no idea that his wish would never come true. Now, Iyabo Ojo is honouring his memory by creating TikTok videos in the late singer’s memory.

She made a promise to Mohbad, vowing to keep pushing until she gets justice for his untimely demise.

“Imole, your last wish from me in the uk was to make a tiktok video with you once i returned back to Nigeria, but unfortunately, i never knew it would be my tribute to you………..😔😪. no matter the distraction, i will never back down until,” she wrote.

Watch the video below: