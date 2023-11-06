Kemi Olunloyo, an investigative journalist has claimed that actress Iyabo Ojo gave Wunmi, the wife of Mohbad, a Kayamata product.

The controversial journalist has been dragging Iyabo Ojo and colleague Tonto Dikeh after the two ladies decided to fight for justice over the death of the late singer Mohbad.

In the late hours of yesterday, Kemi Olunloyo alleged that the brains behind the famous blog Gistlover are actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo.

Kemi Olunloyo, who posted a number of pictures on Instagram, stated that she received confirmation from an IRT police officer that Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh are Gistlover.

In a recent post on X platform, Kemi Olunloyo alleged that Iyabo Ojo gave the wife of the late singer Mohbad, Wunmi, a kayamata product she bought from kayamata seller Jaruma.

She tweeted, “Wunmi tell the world: Did Iyabo HoeJo once gift you a product called KAYAMATA, an Afrodisiac, sold and delivered to you by Jaruma Empire Abuja? Yes or no?”