Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has filed a lawsuit against colleague Lizzy Anjorin for libel and demands five hundred million naira (N500,000,000) in damages.

Lizzy Anjorin had taken to calling Iyabo Ojo derogatory name ‘Sepeteri’ and the latter had clarified that that isn’t her name, since the word is a name of a village in the country.

However, Lizzy Anjorin didn’t stop there as she took it upon herself to roll out more names for the actress.

Iyabo Ojo has now filed a lawsuit against her as she lays several accusations against her.

Some of the accusations in the lawsuit read in part …

“That our client is involved in thrgggme with her daughter.

That you referred to her as “Sepeteri*

That our client and her man klld late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba [AKA MOHBAD)

That our client is the faceless human being behind Gist lover blog.

That her man is an Ex-convict and that he was abuse while in prison sxxually.

That our client is a proaiy ute.

That our client is having a romantic relationship with Musiliu Akinsanya [AKA Mc Oluomo).

That our client is also dating Azeez Fashola [AKA Naira Marley]

Just to mention but a few of the libelous statements made by you to our client.

You took the liberty to write on your page, a catalogue of defarr@tory names you intend to give to our client while asking

your followers to assist you in picking one.

Based on the foregoing, it is obvious that you deliberately and recklessly misrepresenting the status and image of our client to add vitriol and sensationalize your false publication to gain enormous traffic to your social media handle in order to sully our client reputation and standing in the society.”

