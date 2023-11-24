Nollywood actress and producer, Iyabo Ojo has won the hearts of many with her public support for her colleagues and friends, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Mercy Aigbe.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared a video compilation of her colleague’s movie. Mercy Aigbe is set to release her movie, Ada Omo Daddy, Toyin is releasing Malaika and Funke Akindele is releasing A Tribe Called Judah, all in December.

She promoted the movie with hype and urged her fans to visit the nearest cinemas.

She wrote:

“Guys, are you getting ready for December ……. the cinemas are about to be lit, with these amazing movies from these 3 amazing ladies …..

It’s a must-watch”.

Taking to her comment section, Funke, Toyin Abraham, and Mercy Aigbe appreciated her for the support.

Funke Akindele wrote, “Thanks dear

Toyin Abraham wrote, “Aunty Iyabo kosegele

Mercy Aigbe wrote, “Thanks boss”

See some of her fans reactions below,

Damilola wrote, “The woman with a heart of gold

Agbeke Akewii wrote, “Queen mother

Call Me Ruka wrote, “Our wife I love how you support them. But why do I feel they’re competing

Oritsemey Love wrote, ‘I love you so much, mama. Iyabo Ojo’s reason to be called Queen Mother